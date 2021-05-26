Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

After opting not to propose, the season 25 Bachelor pulled the plug on their relationship while the show was still airing after Kirkconnell made headlines for her past racially insensitive actions. During the March 2021 After the Final Rose, the Georgia native said she was “blindsided” by his decision, which came after her apology for attending an “Old South”-themed party. One month later, the twosome were seen walking together in New York City.

While a source told Us in April 2021 that Matt “was not looking for a romantic relationship with Rachael and was just trying to “support” her after the show, a second insider claimed they were “working on their relationship privately over the past few months and taking the next steps to get back together.”

The second source added that Rachael was “very emotional” after learning Matt was “talking to another girl” during the trip.