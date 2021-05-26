Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor season 24 couple met right before filming began in the fall of 2019. On the show, Kelley was sent packing ahead of hometowns, while Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. Peter and Hannah later called off their engagement and the pilot briefly pursued a relationship with his runner-up, Madison Prewett. In March 2020, however, he started dating Kelley. Us confirmed the following month that the couple were officially dating.

The California native announced their split eight months later on New Year’s Eve. The lawyer confirmed that the pair briefly got back together before calling it quits for good in February 2021. Kelley then detailed the alleged reasons behind their final split during a May 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, claiming that their difference in hobbies played a part in the relationship’s end.

“It’s not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying,” she said at the time. “There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

The Illinois native claimed that following a “great” Valentine’s Day reunion in New York City things blew up. “It ended really badly,” she said, explaining she left NYC to go to a friend’s house. “He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

Peter spoke out about his ex’s comments days later on his “Bachelors in the City” podcast, saying, “I’m just going to be so brutally honest with you guys for however long this goes on for and just speak from the heart — I thought it was very calculated. I thought after hearing how it went that it was very — trying to push for a headline.”

He noted that it felt “very disingenuous” and that it wasn’t something he “expected” from Kelley. “It kind of caught me off guard,” Peter added.