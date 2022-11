2. Does Mia Threapleton Have Siblings?

The Shadows actress has two half-brothers from her mother’s second and third marriages — Joe, whom Winslet shares with her ex-husband Sam Mendes, and Bear, whose father is the Mildred Pierce star’s current husband, Edward Abel Smith.

Mia also has two half-sisters from her father’s second marriage to Julie Vuorinen — Olivia and Georgia.