4. Does Kate Winslet Approve of Her Daughter’s Acting Career?

In April 2021, Winslet said that she anticipated that her daughter would follow in her footsteps.

“I think I always suspected, and then sure enough, [a] couple of years ago she turned around and said, ‘I think I would like to give it a go,’” the Reader star said during an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine.

“What’s been really great for her is she has a different surname so that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea that she was my daughter. And of course, that was my biggest fear and most important for her self-esteem, of course,” the Redroofs Theatre School alum shared.