5. Does Mia Threapleton Have Social Media?

Mia does not currently have any social media accounts. Her mother — who helped develop I Am Ruth’s cautionary tale of online addiction — has spoken publicly about parents setting firm internet boundaries for their children.

“I am worrying more and more about the potentially negative impact that social media is having on the growing self-esteem of young people today. Everything they see these days is either something to be envious of, or an image of an experience that another person is having that is unattainable and exists in someone else’s so-called ‘perfect’ or more exciting life,” Winslet told Vogue in December 2017.