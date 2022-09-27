7. He Was Linked to Amanda Kloots

In December 2021, Michael dined with the Talk cohost, who made headlines when she lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020.

“People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common. So we eventually started connecting over social media,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “When you are a widow and single parent, it is so wonderful to meet people that are in your same boat. It makes you feel less alone.”

While the pair felt like they had “been friends for years,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us, they seemingly kept things platonic.

“We could have chatted for days,” she said. “There is an immediate honesty and ease when you’ve been through trauma like we have.”