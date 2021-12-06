Directorial Debut

Following Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler tenure as the director for the first two flicks, the Friday Night Lights alum has signed onto direct his first feature-length production.

“Michael’s vision for Creed III is incredibly exciting and will undoubtedly be an important contribution to the cannon of this storied franchise,” MGM executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy teased about the project via a statement to Deadline in March 2021. “We are thrilled to bring his directorial debut, and share this next chapter in the Creed story, to theaters next year.”