Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes

Winslet and Mendes — who were married from 2003 to 2011 — have both each won one Oscar. The U.K. native took home the Academy Award for Best Director in 2000 for his work on American Beauty. The Titanic star won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role award in 2009 for her work in The Reader. Winslet is also a six-time nominee.