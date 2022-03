Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Douglas — who wed Zeta-Jones in 2000 — has two Oscars under his belt: One for Best Actor in a Leading Role in Wall Street, and the other for Best Picture for his work as a producer on the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Zeta-Jones’ Best Actress in a Supporting Role win came in 2003 for her role in Chicago.