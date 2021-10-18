A ‘Fairytale’ Season

“It’s going to be really romantic,” Kaitlyn teased when talking to Entertainment Tonight on October 18 about the upcoming season. However, there are “some really heartbreaking heartbreaks,” the host continued. “I cried a few times.”

Tayshia agreed that Michelle’s journey to find love will give Bachelor Nation all the feels. “It’s actually really romantic,” she told ET. “It’s like a fairytale, which is different … You guys will understand that word at the end. It unfolds beautifully.”