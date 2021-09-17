No Hints

Michelle returned to Instagram in September 2021 after leaving the platform during filming, but she didn’t offer any clues about what to expect from her season. “This is one class you won’t want to skip!” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a promo image that showed her sitting on a picture frame surrounded by roses. Katie, who appeared alongside the teacher in season 25 of The Bachelor, commented, “Let’s 👏 goooooo 👏.” Chelsea Vaughn added, “OMG SHE’S BACK!! 🔥 Class is in session baby.”