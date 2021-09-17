Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Michelle Young’s Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Everything We Know

By
Michelle Young Returns to Social Media After 'Bachelorette' Season 18 Wraps
Michelle Young. Courtesy Michelle Young/Instagram
13
1 / 13
podcast

No Hints

Michelle returned to Instagram in September 2021 after leaving the platform during filming, but she didn’t offer any clues about what to expect from her season. “This is one class you won’t want to skip!” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a promo image that showed her sitting on a picture frame surrounded by roses. Katie, who appeared alongside the teacher in season 25 of The Bachelor, commented, “Let’s 👏 goooooo 👏.” Chelsea Vaughn added, “OMG SHE’S BACK!! 🔥 Class is in session baby.”

Back to top