Michelle Young’s Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Everything We Know

The Hosts

After pre-taping Katie’s After the Final Rose special, Us confirmed in August that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return to host Michelle’s season. The Washington native told Us that she would also be available to give Michelle tips. “She’s a friend of mine and I’ve continued to talk to her leading up to her journey,” Katie told Us in July. “I would love nothing more than to continue to support everyone who goes through this as someone who’s experienced it and has advice to offer now.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katie added, “I think the biggest advice I’ve given her is to just be open. Don’t close yourself off too early. I think guys can surprise you … weeks later when you don’t expect it.”

