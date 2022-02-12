3. She’s a Mom

Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed son Grayson in February 2021. Five months after his birth, the tot received a special gift from another country superstar: Carrie Underwood. “I was having a rough day when this package showed up in my mail parcel. I opened it to find out @carrieunderwood got my baby a piano!” Guyton wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Thank you from the bottom of my (and Gray’s) heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn’t know I needed.”