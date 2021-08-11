5. He Had No Preparation Before Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy’

“I didn’t know I was going to be doing it until three days before, and so I had not prepared myself to host in the way that I know other guest hosts are,” Richards told USA Today, taking the podium in February 2021. “So, there was just a lot to unpack. Plus, I also only owned one suit, so there was a little bit of scrambling there. It was very fun; humbling doesn’t begin to describe the feeling. It hit me like a ton of bricks when Johnny Gilbert announced my name. That’s of course the last thing you hear when you start to walk out. … And it was overwhelming in the moment.”