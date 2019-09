The Tracklist

Wildcard has 14 tracks, all of which Lambert cowrote: “White Trash,” “Mess With My Head,” “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” “Settling Down,” “Holy Water,” “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” “Locomotive,” “Bluebird,” “How Dare You Love,” “Fire Escape,” “Pretty Bitchin’,” “Tequila Does,” “Track Record” and “Dark Bars.”