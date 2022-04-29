Benefit of the Doubt

Lambert has hinted at the sometimes impossibly high standards for “authenticity” that artists and writers face in Nashville. “I know that my roots shape every single song that I’ve ever written. I don’t think I can get away from it, even if I try,” she told Songwriting magazine in August 2020. “Authenticity is the most important thing in this business. No matter where you’re from, where you grew up or what you stand for, I feel like it should show in your music, because that’s your roots. Country music obviously has a stronger opinion on that, for sure, but I like to believe people.”