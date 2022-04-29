Double Standards

In November 2018, the “Tin Man” singer spoke candidly about it felt to hit No. 1 for the first time in years after she teamed up with Jason Aldean. “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a No. 1,” she told The Washington Post at the time. “It is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time. And then it goes No. 1 because it’s a dude. But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales. So, it doesn’t matter.”