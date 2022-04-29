Double Standards
In November 2018, the “Tin Man” singer spoke candidly about it felt to hit No. 1 for the first time in years after she teamed up with Jason Aldean. “Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a No. 1,” she told The Washington Post at the time. “It is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time. And then it goes No. 1 because it’s a dude. But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales. So, it doesn’t matter.”Back to top