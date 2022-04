Her Opening Salvo

When she got her first record deal, Lambert famously laid down the law before signing the contract. “Whatever they were going to have me doing that was uncomfortable wasn’t worth it,” she recalled to NPR. “I told everybody, ‘I’d rather spend another decade in honky-tonks and do it my way than be the pretty girl for you.’ Because back then it kind of was happening still, you know, changing the image and rewriting the songs and all that stuff.”