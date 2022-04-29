The Whole Salad

Country radio consultant Keith Hill sparked a ton of outrage when he claimed that listeners don’t want to hear that many female stars on the radio. “If you want to make ratings in country radio, take females out,” he told Country Aircheck in May 2015. “They’re just not the lettuce in our salad. The lettuce is Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and artists like that. The tomatoes of our salad are the females.”

Lambert was one of the so-called “tomatoes” who understandably didn’t appreciate Hill’s remarks. “This is [the] biggest bunch of BULLS–T I have ever heard,” she tweeted in response.