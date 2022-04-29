Unfriendly Competition

Though Lambert is friends and collaborators with many other female musicians, she’s repeatedly faced industry pros who’ve tried to convince her that only woman can be famous at a time. This idea was once so ingrained in her that she was initially reluctant to meet Ashley Monroe, who eventually became her bandmate in the Pistol Annies. “I was like, ‘Wait, she might take my spot,'” the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer told NPR. “You had that chip on your shoulder when there’s only so many slots.” She quickly realized that Monroe’s talent was too important to ignore. “I feel like that sort of started that whole train of me going, ‘Instead of competing, let’s just all lift each other up, man.'”

During her first radio tour, one program director had a row of photos on his desk of all the female artists who’d come through his office. “He had 15 head shots on his desk and they were all girls and they were all lined up,” she recalled. “And he was like, ‘Yep, you’re number 16 that’s come here over the last two weeks.'”