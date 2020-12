Candice Bergen

The actress and model appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies — mostly comedies — after Miss Congeniality, including Sweet Home Alabama, View From the Top, Sex and the City and Let Them All Talk. She starred in 84 episodes of Boston Legal and reprised the title role in the Murphy Brown revival. She has been married to Marshall Rose since 2000. She has one daughter from her first marriage to Louis Malle, who died in 1995.