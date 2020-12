Ernie Hudson

The Ghostbusters star appeared in the Miss Congeniality sequel, as well as Nobel Son, Lonely Street, You’re Not You and the new Ghostbusters movie in 2016. Hudson has appeared in dozens of TV shows including Desperate Housewives, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Grace and Frankie. He has been married to Linda Kingsberg since 1985 and they have two sons. He’s also the dad to two sons from his first marriage to Jeannie Moore.