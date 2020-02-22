TV

Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and More ‘Modern Family’ Cast Bid Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming

By
'Modern Family' Cast Bids Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming
 Courtesy of Eric Stonestreet/Instagram
11
4 / 11

Exit Stage Left

Stonestreet looked at the exit door with his hands on his hips.

Back to top