'Modern Family' Cast Bids Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming

TV Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and More ‘Modern Family’ Cast Bid Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming By Mariah Cooper February 22, 2020 Courtesy of Eric Stonestreet/Instagram 11 4 / 11 Exit Stage Left Stonestreet looked at the exit door with his hands on his hips. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News