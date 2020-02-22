TV

Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and More ‘Modern Family’ Cast Bid Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming

By
'Modern Family' Cast Bids Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming
 Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram
11
6 / 11

Fond Farewell

Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett) waved as he stepped inside his trailer.

Back to top