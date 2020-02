Julie Bowen

“That first day [filming this season] I couldn’t catch my breath,” she told Us Weekly in November 2019. “I kept sobbing. It was sort of the beginning of the end. Now we’re in the groove it’s hard to imagine. It’s like your last year of college or something you’re like, you’re almost done. You’re like ‘Really? it doesn’t feel like it. Talk to me after I finish that final exam and then I’ll be sobbing.’ … I love my fake children. I love them so much.”