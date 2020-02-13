TV ‘Modern Family’ Cast Reacts to Final Table Read: ‘Happy to Have Been a Part of This Family’ By Johnni Macke February 12, 2020 Courtesy Sofia Vergara/Instagram 11 4 / 11 Celebration The cast enjoyed a festive cake to mark their final table read after 11 seasons together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Bra Lady Gaga Loves With Nearly 3,000 Reviews Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News