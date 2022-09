Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Montana native, best known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, has gone on to appear in Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance, Pete the Cat, The Good Fight and Web Therapy. Ferguson won a Tony Award in May 2022 for his performance in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out.

Ferguson married Justin Mikita in 2013. The pair share son Beckett, born in 2020, and announced in May 2022 that they are expecting baby No.2 via surrogate.