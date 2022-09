Sarah Hyland

The Struck by Lightning actress, who portrayed Haley Dunphy on the sitcom, went on to act in My Fake Boyfriend, The Wedding Year, Shadowhunters and 2014’s Vampire Academy.

Hyland married Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams in August 2022 after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ferguson officiated the ceremony, which was attended by Vergara, Bowen, Winter and Gould.