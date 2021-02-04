Barred From ACM Award Eligibility

Wallen’s “potential involvement and eligibility” for the upcoming 56th Academy of Country Music Awards has been halted, the Academy of Country Music said in a statement.

“The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” the statement continued. “In the coming weeks, the Academy will expedite the offering of long-planned diversity training resources for our ACM Membership, Board, Staff and the Country Music artist community, made available through our Diversity + Inclusion Task Force, established in 2018. As a result of this unprecedented situation, the Academy will be reviewing our awards eligibility and submission process, ensuring our nominees consistently reflect the Academy’s integrity.”