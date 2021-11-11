Barred From American Music Awards

Although Wallen received two American Music Awards nominations, the performer isn’t allowed to attend the award show.

“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting,” a statement from MRC Live & Alternative stated, according to Variety. “As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

The entertainment company noted that they “plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community” and may consider Wallen for future shows.