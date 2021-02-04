Music

Morgan Wallen Fallout Continues After N-Word Video: Suspended by Label, Dropped by Radio and More

By
Morgan Wallen Dropped by Radio ACMs and More After N-Word Video 1
 imageSPACE/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Dropped by Radio Stations, Streaming Services

Wallen’s sophomore record, Dangerous: The Double Album, which dropped last month, was the first alum since Taylor Swift’s Red to top the Billboard 200 chart for three consecutive weeks. Following the scandal, his music has been pulled from all of iHeartMedia’s radio playlist, Cumulus Media’s 400-plus stations, Pandora and satellite radio provider SiriusXM’s rotation.

Wallen’s music is also no longer featured on Apple Music and Spotify’s country pages or playlists.

Back to top