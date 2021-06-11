Making Radio Waves

After four months of being banned from the airwaves by major radio stations, Wallen quietly slipped back into the rotation in some areas in June 2021. “There was no fanfare at all when people started adding it back in,” one radio executive told Variety at the time. “It’s been completely subdued and unnoticed. It’s like a soft opening.” Some of the musician’s tracks have popped back up on stations owned by iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, Cox Media, TownSquare Media and other big chains.