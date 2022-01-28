Top 5

Most Controversial Grammy Awards Moments in History: Macklemore, The Weeknd and More

Relive Most Controversial Moments Grammys History
1989

After winning the Best Rap Artist category for his song “Parents Just Don’t Understand” with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith chose not to publicly accept the award because it wasn’t televised.

“We ultimately ended up boycotting the actual ceremony because NARAS, the Grammy committee, refused to televise the presentation of the rap award,” the actor wrote in his memoir Will, which was released in November 2021. “We felt like that was a slap in the face. Rap music had outsold the industry that year. We deserved to be there.”

