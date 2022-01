1990

In 1990, Milli Vanilli was stripped of their Grammy after it was revealed that they were lip-synching during a performance on MTV.

“I knew right then and there, it was the beginning of the end for Milli Vanilli,” member Rob Pilatus told the Los Angeles Times in November 1990. “When my voice got stuck in the computer and it just kept repeating and repeating, I panicked. I just ran off the stage.″