1998

The awards show made headlines when Portnoy interrupted Dylan’s performance in 1998. The performance artist removed his shirt to reveal the words “Soy Bomb” painted across his chest.

“It was such a perfect format to do something inscrutable. To inject some confusion into the mainframe,” Portnoy told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “It felt like I couldn’t get on that stage and not do something else. And at that point in my life, I was working as a comedian. It was almost like telling a joke with my body.”