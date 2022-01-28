2014

Fans weren’t thrilled when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis took home the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song win over Kendrick Lamar.

“You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have,” Macklemore wrote in a text to Lamar in 2014, which he later posted via Instagram: “It’s weird and sucks that I robbed you. I was gonna say that during the speech. Then the music started playing during my speech, and I froze. Anyway, you know what it is. Congrats on this year and your music. Appreciate you as an artist and as a friend. Much love.”

Although Drake wasn’t impressed by Macklemore’s response, Lamar later addressed the message.

“That text surprised me, but Macklemore is a genuine dude. However it panned out, I wish him much success. He touched people’s souls, and no one can take that away,” the “Humble” performer told Billboard in 2014. “Really, the whole Grammy moment was incredible. Not everyone gets that shot.”