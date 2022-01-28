2018

Portnow faced widespread backlash after he stated that women need to “step up” in order to be recognized at the Grammy Awards.

Shortly after his statement, Clarkson took to social media to defend her fellow female artists.

“Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’ — women have been stepping since the beginning of time,” she tweeted in 2018. “Stepping up, and also stepping aside women OWNED music this year. They’ve been KILLING IT. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor that talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women STEP UP every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal, and what it looks like to be fair.”

Portnow later clarified that his “step up” comment was taken out of context.

“Our industry must recognize that women who dream of careers in music face barriers that men have never faced,” he told The New York Times at the time. “We must actively work to eliminate these barriers and encourage women to live their dreams and express their passion and creativity through music. We must welcome, mentor and empower them. Our community will be richer for it.

He added: “I regret that I wasn’t as articulate as I should have been in conveying this thought. I remain committed to doing everything I can to make our music community a better, safer and more representative place for everyone.”