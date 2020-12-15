Most Disastrous Hometown Dates in ‘Bachelor’ History

Amanda Stanton and Ben Higgins

Single mother Amanda introduced the season 20 Bachelor to her young daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, during the 2016 hometown — and it was clear Ben wasn’t quite ready to take on the role of stepfather after the little ones got cranky following their day at the beach. Much to her surprise, Ben sent Amanda home following the date.

“After our date with the girls, I thought there was no way he’d send me home,” Amanda wrote in her 2019 memoir. “Why would producers allow me to expose my children to this guy — and, not to mention, to the world — unless they knew I was going to be ‘The One?’ Surely Ben understood meeting someone’s kids is something you only do if you intend on sticking around, I thought. In hindsight, I realize how truly naïve I was back then.”