Reality TV

Most Disastrous Hometown Dates in ‘Bachelor’ History

By
JoJo Fletcher and Ben Higgins Most Disastrous Hometown Dates in Bachelor History
 ABC
10
3 / 10
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

JoJo Fletcher and Ben Higgins

Cue future Bachelorette JoJo’s mother chugging wine! JoJo’s parents and brothers were hard on the season 20 Bachelor, interrogating him about his feelings for her. Not to mention, JoJo’s ex-boyfriend Chad sending her roses to try and win her back hours before Ben arrived in Dallas.

 

“Watching back last season that was just a nightmare of a hometown date. I think everyone felt my pain,” JoJo recalled to reporters in 2016. “You saw my mom chug straight from a bottle, that’s how stressed she was. It definitely wasn’t the easiest hometown date.”

 

Back to top