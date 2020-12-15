Most Disastrous Hometown Dates in ‘Bachelor’ History

JoJo Fletcher and Ben Higgins

Cue future Bachelorette JoJo’s mother chugging wine! JoJo’s parents and brothers were hard on the season 20 Bachelor, interrogating him about his feelings for her. Not to mention, JoJo’s ex-boyfriend Chad sending her roses to try and win her back hours before Ben arrived in Dallas.

“Watching back last season that was just a nightmare of a hometown date. I think everyone felt my pain,” JoJo recalled to reporters in 2016. “You saw my mom chug straight from a bottle, that’s how stressed she was. It definitely wasn’t the easiest hometown date.”