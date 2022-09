Donald Glover (Atlanta)

The Community alum’s acclaimed FX series has earned him plenty of praise over the years — and season 3 was no different. Glover’s Earn leaves Atlanta behind as he embarks on a European tour with his cousin Alfred (a.k.a. Paperboi). The “This Is America” artist was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2022 Emmys, a trophy he previously took home in 2017.