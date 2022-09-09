Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

The Philadelphia native writes, executive produces and stars in the lighthearted ABC sitcom, which quickly became a fan favorite after its 2021 premiere. Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a bright-eyed second grade teacher who joins the jaded staff of a local public school. She became the first Black woman to earn Emmy nominations in three major comedy categories in the same year: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.