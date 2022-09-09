Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Entertainment

Most Electrifying TV Performances of 2022: Joseph Quinn, Quinta Brunson and More

By
Most Electrifying TV Performances 2022 Joseph Quinn More Quinta Brunson
 ABC/Gilles Mingasson
12
11 / 12
podcast

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

The Philadelphia native writes, executive produces and stars in the lighthearted ABC sitcom, which quickly became a fan favorite after its 2021 premiere. Brunson plays Janine Teagues, a bright-eyed second grade teacher who joins the jaded staff of a local public school. She became the first Black woman to earn Emmy nominations in three major comedy categories in the same year: Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Back to top