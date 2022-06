‘Boy Meets World’

The sitcom, which aired from 1993 to 2000, focused on the life of Cory Matthews and his loved ones. While attending John Adams High School, Cory learns a lot of lessons that help shape his future. The show starred Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, William Daniels, Betsy Randle and William Russ.

Boy Meets World received a spinoff series titled Girl Meets World. It aired on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017.