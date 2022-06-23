‘Teen Wolf’

Based on the 1985 film of the same name, Teen Wolf focused on a young werewolf who must face supernatural creatures and other threats that invade his town. Beacon Hills High School was the setting for many showdowns during the show’s run from 2011 to 2017. Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Arden Cho and Dylan Sprayberry all appeared in the MTV hit series.

The original series later inspired a revival film and a spinoff titled Wolf Pack.