‘The Vampire Diaries’

While at Mystic Falls High School, Elena Gilbert gets caught up in a love triangle with vampires (and brothers) Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore. During its time on The CW from 2009 to 2017, the supernatural series included Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice Accola, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino and Matt Davis.

The franchise later continued with two spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies.