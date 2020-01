Andi and Nick’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Confrontation (2014)

Nick Viall came out swinging after he was sent home by Andi Dorfman before he was going to propose during the season 10 finale of The Bachelorette. ”If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why, like, why you made love with me,” Nick said to a visibly angry Andi during the After the Final Rose special in 2014.