Arie Dumps Becca for Lauren After Proposal (2018)

Last decade’s Jason Mesnick is this decade’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. The former racecar driver blindsided Becca Kufrin after he proposed to her during the season 22 finale … and then decided he wanted to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham. After The Bachelor aired their entire breakup scene unedited, Arie got engaged to Lauren during the After the Final Rose special and Becca was named the new Bachelorette.