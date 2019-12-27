Best of Decade

Most Memorable ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor Pad’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Moments in the Past Decade

Ben Says the L Word to Lauren and JoJo (2016)

Ben came under fire during the finale of his season after he told both of his final two — Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he was in love with them. “It wasn’t like I didn’t know I had feelings for them, but I think once I heard that from them, and I was validated in that, [and] I could say openly to them, ‘Hey, I love you, too’ — we all needed it,” he told Us at the time. “We all needed to hear where we stood because I think we all knew it, but it just needed to be said. … That was my feelings at the time — it was my feelings in this situation. I don’t regret being honest.” 

 

JoJo was subsequently shocked when Ben opted to give Lauren his final rose. While the twosome went on to star on a spinoff series titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, they called off their engagement in May 2017.

 

