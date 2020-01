Colton Jumps the Fence (2019)

Colton Underwood lost it after frontrunner Cassie Randolph tried to quit the series when there was still three women left. As a result, Colton ran away from producers and even jumped over a fence to avoid the cameras. In the end, the former football player reunited with Cassie after sending Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Miller-Keyes home early.