Hannah and Peter in the Windmill (2019)

Hannah Brown was forced to defend herself after Luke Parker said he wouldn’t want to be with her if she had sex with any of the other contestants.

“I have had sex. And honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f–king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” Hannah declared during season 15 of the series. “I f–ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!”

It was later revealed that Peter Weber was the one who Hannah slept with during the fantasy suites, but he didn’t win her heart in the end. It was, however, revealed that she and Peter didn’t just have sex twice in the windmill. “It was actually four times,” she declared during the After the Final Rose special.