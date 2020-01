Jake and Vienna’s Explosive Breakup (2010)

Jake and Vienna Girardi got engaged during the season 14 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2010. By June, the twosome called it quits and subsequently aired each other’s dirty laundry during an explosive interview with Chris Harrison.

“I’m disgusted with you,” the pilot exclaimed during the summer special. “What guy in America would ever want to be intimate with someone who undermines him, emasculates and doesn’t respect him?”